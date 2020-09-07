Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $72.56

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.56.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit