Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $72.56

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.56.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

