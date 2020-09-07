Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target at $26.75

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

GWLIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. 137,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

