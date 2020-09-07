Brokerages Set Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $7.96

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

INFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 3,061,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

