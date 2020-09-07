Brokerages Set Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $7.96

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

INFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 3,061,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit