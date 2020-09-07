Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) PT at $23.00

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

