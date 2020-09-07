Brokerages Set Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) Target Price at GBX 1,567.67

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,567.67 ($20.48).

KWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of LON KWS traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,118 ($27.68). 243,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 101.83. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,314 ($30.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,068.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,716.82.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.