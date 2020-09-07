Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $123.17

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRTX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 332,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,797. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.80.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
