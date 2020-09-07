Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $123.17

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 332,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,797. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

