Brokerages Set Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) PT at $16.74

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,711. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

