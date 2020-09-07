Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $69.63

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

OMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,048. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8,484.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

