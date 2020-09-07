Brokerages Set Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Target Price at $22.80

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PRVL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 78,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,017. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.