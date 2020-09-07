Brokerages Set SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Target Price at €135.45

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.45 ($159.36).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

ETR:SAP traded down €4.46 ($5.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €132.86 ($156.31). The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.20 ($168.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

