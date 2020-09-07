Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $23.16

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,384,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,554. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

