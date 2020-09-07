Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) PT at $23.77

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,813,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

