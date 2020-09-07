Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT at $48.00

Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

