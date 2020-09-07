Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target at $15.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. 21,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,644. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.47. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

