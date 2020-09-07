Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $12.14

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,154. The company has a market capitalization of $752.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $137,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,608 shares of company stock worth $7,673,579. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tilray by 384.6% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.