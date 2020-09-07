Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT at $31.00

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 596,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,919. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $804,889.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,642.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 433,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 499,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

