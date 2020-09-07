Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) PT at $24.25

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ SPCE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. 15,028,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,815,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 294.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

