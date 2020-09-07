BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.63 ($2.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, May 18th.

BT.A stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.65 ($1.33). 19,376,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 212.25 ($2.77).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth sold 24,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £25,169.08 ($32,887.86). Also, insider Leena Nair purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £56,500 ($73,827.26).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

