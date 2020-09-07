Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cabot by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cabot by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.