Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at $20,230,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 324,406 shares in the company, valued at $36,083,679.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,545 shares of company stock worth $42,821,188 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

