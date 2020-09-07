Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $499,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,687.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,520 shares of company stock worth $2,207,930 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

