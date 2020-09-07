Canaccord Genuity Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

SMAR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,510 shares of company stock worth $18,744,015. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

