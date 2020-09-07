Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

TSE:CNR opened at C$135.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$132.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 10,480 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.91, for a total value of C$1,476,738.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,442,919.83. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.98, for a total transaction of C$594,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$1,857,700.31. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,547,824 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

