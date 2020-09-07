Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.86.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$27.96 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.31.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.