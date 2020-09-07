Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.82. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

