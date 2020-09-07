Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.18. 3,538,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

