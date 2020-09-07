Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 634 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,582. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

