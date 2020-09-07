Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

