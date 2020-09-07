Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,279 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

