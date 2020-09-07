Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.06. The firm has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

