Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 44,835,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

