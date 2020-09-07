Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 21,019,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,421. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

