Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 48,439,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,947,887. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.