Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 219,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,384.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 320,166 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $81.93. 10,516,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

