Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 953 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,689. The firm has a market cap of $296.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

