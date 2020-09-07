Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,454,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

