Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 830 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at $44,926,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 179.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,160. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,191. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

