Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,857 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 580,814 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock remained flat at $$110.52 during trading on Monday. 853,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,648. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

