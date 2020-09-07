Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 192 ($2.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of CAPC traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 132.10 ($1.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,120. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 79,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £102,765 ($134,280.67).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

