Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.99. 5,011,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

