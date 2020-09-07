Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $14.21 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

