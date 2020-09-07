Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.