Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.