Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Receives $10.88 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $472.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.28. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

