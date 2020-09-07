CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. 29,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177. CD Projekt has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

