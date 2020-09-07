Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $590.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.60 million and the highest is $612.70 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $540.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 176,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.