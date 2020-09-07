Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 218,069 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 36.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

