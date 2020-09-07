Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 570,490 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,490 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Wabash National worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $10,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 650,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 627,797 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 423,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 411,178 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 315,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $634.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

