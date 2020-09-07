Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 916 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

NYSE GS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average of $193.08. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

