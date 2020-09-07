Channing Capital Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,661,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after buying an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.96. 566,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,038. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

